Fredericksburg resident Anthony Wayne Simpson, 40, is facing murder and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old North Beach native William Lee Hutcherson near his residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on June 26, deputies were called to the 9500 block of Sea Gulf Court in North Beach, where there was a reported shooting, and upon arrival, they found Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after being treated by paramedics.

Investigators say that witnesses observed the two men getting into an altercation in the parking lot of the home, at which point Simpson allegedly fired a shot and struck Hutcherson.

It is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Simpson was quickly arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm during a felony or violent crime;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond a day after the shooting, according to court documents.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

