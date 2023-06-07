Smoke 76°

SHARE

House Collapses, Two Killed In Calvert County Fire, Officials Say (UPDATED)

Two people were killed in an overnight house fire in Calvert County, officials confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The fire remains under investigation.
The fire remains under investigation. Photo Credit: Image by automatic6517 from Pixabay
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, multiple agencies were called to the 1600 block of Maurham Court in Huntingtown, where there was a fast-moving fire that broke out in an area home

It is unclear what caused the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor who advised first responders that there could be two people trapped inside.

Firefighters took nearly two hours to get the flames under control, and the home ultimately collapsed.

On Wednesday morning, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed that two people were killed in the fire, which remains under investigation.

Both victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE