House Collapses, Two Killed In Calvert County Fire, Officials Say (UPDATED)

At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, multiple agencies were called to the 1600 block of Maurham Court in Huntingtown, where there was a fast-moving fire that broke out in an area home

It is unclear what caused the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor who advised first responders that there could be two people trapped inside.

Firefighters took nearly two hours to get the flames under control, and the home ultimately collapsed.

On Wednesday morning, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed that two people were killed in the fire, which remains under investigation.

Both victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

