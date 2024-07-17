Huntingtown native Andre Xavier Howe has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Prince Frederick that left a woman with critical injuries and left another man injured.

Deputies were called shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's office found a man with a gunshot wound to a leg and the woman was hit several times in her upper body.

According to investigators, Howe shot several rounds into the front of the residence, striking both, who were rushed to area trauma centers.

Howe was identified as a suspect in the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday. No motive for the shooting has been released by the sheriff's office.

Howe was charged as an adult with:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony of violent crime;

Possession of a firearm under the age of 21;

Possession of a stolen firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating any acts of violence in our community and bringing those responsible to justice,” Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox said in a statement.

“The arrest of Andre Howe is a testament to our detectives' hard work and dedication. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.