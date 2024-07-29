Partly Cloudy 90°

SHARE

Suspect Busted With Child Porn Also Touched Minor In Calvert County: State's Attorney

The investigation into distribution of child porn in Maryland will land a 27-year-old man in Calvert County behind bars for years, the state's attorney's office announced.

Hunter Lee Kirby

Hunter Lee Kirby

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Hunter Lee Kirby was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the distribution of child porn and sex abuse of a minor following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force last year.

Beginning in July 2023, investigators have been probing people in possession of child pornography across Maryland, leading them to Kirby last year, according to officials last year.

In August 2023, troopers in Calvert County, along with members of Homeland Security served a warrant at Kirby's home, leading to the seizure of his devices, which police say contained child porn. 

Further investigation determined that he also "unlawfully touched an underage girl."

Kirby was arrested about an hour after the bust near his Prince Frederick home.

Upon his release from prison, a judge also ordered that he serve five years of supervised probation and is now required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE