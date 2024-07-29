Suspect Busted With Child Porn Also Touched Minor In Calvert County: State's Attorney

Hunter Lee Kirby was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the distribution of child porn and sex abuse of a minor following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force last year.

Beginning in July 2023, investigators have been probing people in possession of child pornography across Maryland, leading them to Kirby last year, according to officials last year.

In August 2023, troopers in Calvert County, along with members of Homeland Security served a warrant at Kirby's home, leading to the seizure of his devices, which police say contained child porn.

Further investigation determined that he also "unlawfully touched an underage girl."

Kirby was arrested about an hour after the bust near his Prince Frederick home.

Upon his release from prison, a judge also ordered that he serve five years of supervised probation and is now required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

