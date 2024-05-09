Anthony Joseph Holland, 60, was arrested after attempting to flee following an altercation that nearly turned deadly involving 37-year-old Calvin Antonio Robertson early on May 9, according to officials.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday deputies were called to the Yardley neighborhood in Prince Frederick, where they found Robertson suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center for evaluation, where he was listed in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Holland initially attempted to flee from the grisly scene, but was quickly found hiding in the brush nearby and taken into custody by deputies without further incident.

Investigators say that it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Lusby resident was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault. The stabbing remains under investigation.

