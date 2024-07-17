Paul O'Neal, 36, was killed on July 14 after crashing into the back of a Dodge 3500 pick-up on Maryland Route 4 in Lusby near the intersection of Nursery Road.

O'Neal was treated at the scene by first responders, but was pronounced dead at the scene, now the community is rallying around his struggling loved ones.

"I can’t believe I even have to write these words," one family member said. "Please keep my cousin and her babies in your prayers.

"We’ve known Paul since he was knee high to a bullfrog, riding his bike on all the Hyattsville streets."

O'Neal's sister Pamela also penned a touching tribute for the father of two.

"The past couple of hours have been hard," she wrote on Facebook. "My heart literally feels broken and I was definitely not prepared for this (one, and) no, I am not ok, but in time I might be."

Paul passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind his devoted wife and children," organizers of a GoFundMe for the family wrote. "Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand and support those around him."

His sudden departure has left a significant void in the lives of his loved ones."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.