Space Heater Sparks Basement Blaze That Tore Through Calvert County Home (Photos)

Dozens of first responders from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and nearby agencies were called early on Easter Sunday to a home on Claggett Road when a homeowner advised that the flames had started spreading.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Claggett Road in Sunderland at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire originated in the basement of the residence and spread to the rest of the home when a space heater was put too close to combustibles, causing an estimated $125,000 in damage.

The flames were knocked down in approximately 30 minutes, officials said. One person suffered a minor burn, but refused medical treatment. The occupants of the home are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

