Social Media Threat Targeting Patuxent High School Not Credible, Sheriff Says

On March 8, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office was called in following reports of a social media post from an anonymous user that raised alarm bells for some school officials.

According to the sheriff's office, the threat was investigated and was found to be not credible and unfounded, though as a precaution, additional deputies were present around school grounds.

"While this threat has not demonstrated credibility thus far, we take all tips and threats seriously and investigate reports per school system protocols," officials said.

"Should you become aware of any threat, we urge you to report it to law enforcement immediately."

