Social Media Threat Targeting Huntingtown High School Unfounded, Sheriff Says

There was an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday, following an investigation launched on March 4 after administrators advised law enforcement of a social media post from an unknown sender that included a threatening message regarding the school.

According to investigators, the message was, in fact, a reposted screenshot from an event that occurred in Virginia two weeks earlier, wherein an arrest had already been made.

As a precaution, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were present at the high school on March 5.

"While this particular threat has not demonstrated credibility thus far, we take all tips and threats seriously and investigate reports per school system protocols," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

"Should you become aware of any threat, we urge you to promptly report it to the school administration and the Be Safe Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-BSAFE."

