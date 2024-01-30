School Instructional Assistant Gets Prison Time For 'Sadistic, Masochistic' Child Porn In MD

Huntingtown resident Tyler Edward Perkins has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to officials.

Perkins, who was an instructional assistant at a school for children requiring special education services, admitted to uploading files containing child pornography under various aliases that were disseminated through the Kik app.

He was also determined that many of the illicit files were distributed to other users in private chats.

Perkins' Maryland home was identified by investigators as one being associated with the distribution of child porn, and during a search of electronic devices seized there, they found hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material, including videos, documenting the sexual abuse of minors, including prepubescent minors.

Some of the material was also portraying "sadistic or masochistic conduct," according to officials. The investigation did not reveal any evidence of Perkins committing any sexual assault or having illegal contact with any child, they added.

In addition to his prison term and probation, Perkins was also ordered by a judge to pay $12,000 in restitution and will be required to register as a sex offender wherever he works, lives, or studies.

