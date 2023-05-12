Reckless Motorcyclist Killed Swerving Around Traffic In Calvert County: Sheriff

Lusby resident Austin Harris, 25, was pronounced dead by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office late on Thursday, May 11, at the scene of a crash in Huntingtown.

The incident began at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday night, when deputies from the sheriff’s office spotted two speeding motorcyclists driving on Plum Point Road through traffic and on the shoulder.

Officials say that moments later, both motorcycles left the deputy’s line of sight due to curves in the roadway, and when he attempted to track them down, he came upon a crash scene in the 2200 block of Plum Point Road near Ida’s Lane.

Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy found a black Suzuki motorcycle and Harris in the shoulder of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation determined that the second motorcycle, driven by Huntingtown resident Tyler King, 26, was nearby and remained at the scene to provide a witness statement.

Investigators say that speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

