Power Tool-Wielding ATM Burglars Busted After High-Speed Pursuit In Calvert County: Sheriff

Deputies were called to CVS in the 7900 block of Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach to probe the forced entry of the store and to investigate the ATM inside, which had been damaged by power tools, officials said on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they spotted a vehicle speeding away from the area, and state police troopers with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop District Heights resident Tevin Denzel Smith, 31, who continued to speed away before accidentally heading further into the neighborhood and getting stuck at a dead end and fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

His passenger, Aaron David Dickerson, 34, was identified as one of the suspects in the CVS burglary, according to the sheriff's office, and he was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with fourth-degree burglary with tools.

Smith was arrested on a warrant while conspiring to commit burglary at the CVS.

