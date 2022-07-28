Wrong-Way Driver In Huntingtown Traffic Circle Busted With Drugs, Paraphernalia: Sheriff

A 61-year-old woman caught driving the wrong way in a traffic circle before hopping a curb in Maryland was allegedly drunk with a host of drugs in her car, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

La Plata resident Lisa Gale Richards was arrested and charged for alleged impaired driving while in possession of drug paraphernalia, Oxycodone, and a pill crusher, investigators said on Wednesday, July 27.

Deputies responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Calverton School Road in Huntingtown, where there was a report of a traffic complaint involving a wrong-way driver - later identified as Richards - who made her way onto the shoulder and began to drive at a slow speed with her hazard lights on.

During the subsequent stop, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that it was determined her vehicle’s registration was expired and Richards was allegedly impaired.

Further investigation led to the seizure of seven cut straws containing a white residue, three Oxycodone pills, and a pill crusher, according to the sheriff’s office, and Richards was taken into custody without incident.

At the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with Criminal Dangerous Substances (CDS): Not marijuana, CDS: Possession of marijuana, and multiple traffic-related violations.

