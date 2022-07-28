Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice
Woman Driving Stolen Car In Maryland Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Busy Bridge: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Thomas Johnson Bridge
Thomas Johnson Bridge Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Pubdog

A Maryland woman driving a stolen vehicle who was wanted for failing to return a rental car was apprehended after causing a chain-reaction crash that left at least one injured, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crownsville resident Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner, 44, was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and theft, the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday, July 27.

On Wednesday, July 20, investigators from the sheriff's office responded to the parking lot of Solomon's Urgent Care on HG Trueman Road for a reported crash involving multiple cars.

The preliminary investigation into the incident determined that traffic was stopped on the Thomas Johnson Bridge and Gardiner drove into another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Further investigation determined that Gardiner was driving a stolen vehicle and was wanted throughout Anne Arundel County for failure to return a rental car.

Gardiner was apprehended and charged at the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with unlawful taking a motor vehicle and theft of items between $1,500 and 25,000. No return court date has been announced.

