Woman Busted With Pot, Pills, During Traffic Stop In Calvert County: Sheriff

A woman who unsuccessfully attempted to hide drugs down her shirt during a traffic stop in Maryland is facing multiple possession-related charges, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office stopped Chester, New Hampshire, resident Brooke Alexandrea Wood, 22, in the area of Armory Road and Monnett Court in Prince Frederick, a spokesperson announced on Thursday, July 7.

During the traffic stop on Wednesday, July 1, a corporal with the agency said that Wood had a bag of marijuana stuffed in her shirt that was hanging out in plain sight. She then exited the vehicle, handed over the pot, and advised that she had additional contraband hidden on her person.

A search of Wood’s vehicle led to the recovery of three cut straws, while she was also in possession of Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills.

Wood was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of not marijuana;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of paraphernalia;

Negligent driving;

Other traffic-related charges.

She is scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date.

