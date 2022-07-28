Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Strong-Armed Robbers At Large For Stealing Cash From McDonald's Drive-Thru In Dunkirk: Sheriff

Zak Failla
The suspect vehicle (above) and a stock photo of the make and model
The suspect vehicle (above) and a stock photo of the make and model Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

A group of suspects had a side of cash with their order after targeting a Maryland McDonald’s location during a strong-armed robbery in Dunkirk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to Mcdonald's in the 10800 block of Town Center Boulevard, where there was a reported commercial robbery.

The preliminary investigation into the incident determined that a dark-colored passenger vehicle (pictured above) occupied by two or three Black men entered the drive-thru and placed an order, authorities said.

One suspect handed the employee cash to pay for the order and when the employee opened the register, the suspect allegedly reached through the drive-thru window and pushed the employee out of the way.

The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the scene, investigators said.

While reviewing surveillance footage, detectives with the sheriff's office obtained a physical description of the suspect vehicle involved in the strong-armed robbery, a dark-colored four-door Nissan with no fixed front license plate.

The suspects were described by the sheriff’s office as being dressed in all black, wearing masks, gloves, and knit caps.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Det. Sarah Jernigan by calling (410) 535-2800 ext. 2772 or emailing sarah.jernigan@calvertcountymd.gov.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

