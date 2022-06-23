Smoke Detectors Alert Calvert County Homeowner To Bedroom Blaze: Fire Marshal

Smoke detectors were ringing inside a Calvert County home after a fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom and allowed a homeowner to flee the residence and call 911, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to a Muskogee Lane home in Lusby at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, where there was a reported house fire in a two-story home.

Upon arrival, crews from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department located the flames on the second floor, which were quickly knocked down within approximately 20 minutes, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

In total, 25 firefighters responded to the home to battle the blaze, which was largely confined to the bedroom, though it did an estimated $120,000 in damage to the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal noted that the homeowner was alerted to the fire by the activation of smoke detectors on the second floor.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6835.

