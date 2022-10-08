Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff

A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced.
Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
During the stop, officials said that both Gregory and Freeman failed to provide proper identification, and a sniff by a police K9 resulted in a positive alert for alleged narcotics inside their vehicle.
While being searched, it is alleged that Gregory took off running on foot, prompting a chase by responding deputies.
Gregory was observed retrieving something from his shoe and seen ripping open a plastic bag, investigators said, then dumping the contents out in a grassy area.
He was then taken into custody and escorted back to the original traffic stop
During the search, sheriff’s deputies seized:
- A large plastic tie-off with 13 crack cocaine rocks totaling 3 grams;
- 15.5 grams of marijuana;
- Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS);
- CDS paraphernalia.
Both were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Gregory was charged with:
- CDS: Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana;
- Possession of paraphernalia;
- Obstructing and hindering an arrest;
- Altering physical evidence.
Freeman was charged with CDS: Possession of not marijuana and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.
No return court date or information has been released.
