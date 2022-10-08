Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Return to your home site

Menu

Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Alexa Kirsten Freeman (left) and Kevil Casswell Gregory
Alexa Kirsten Freeman (left) and Kevil Casswell Gregory Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced.

Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said that both Gregory and Freeman failed to provide proper identification, and a sniff by a police K9 resulted in a positive alert for alleged narcotics inside their vehicle.

While being searched, it is alleged that Gregory took off running on foot, prompting a chase by responding deputies.

Gregory was observed retrieving something from his shoe and seen ripping open a plastic bag, investigators said, then dumping the contents out in a grassy area.

He was then taken into custody and escorted back to the original traffic stop

 During the search, sheriff’s deputies seized:

  • A large plastic tie-off with 13 crack cocaine rocks totaling 3 grams;
  • 15.5 grams of marijuana;
  • Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS);
  • CDS paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Gregory was charged with:

  • CDS: Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana;
  • Possession of paraphernalia;
  • Obstructing and hindering an arrest;
  • Altering physical evidence.

Freeman was charged with CDS: Possession of not marijuana and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

No return court date or information has been released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.