Missing 50-Year-Old Missing Woman In Calvert County Found Dead: Sheriff

The 50-year-old woman who was reported missing in Maryland has been found dead, authorities announced.

Denise Diane D’Angelo was reported missing in the Chesapeake Bay area in Calvert County. An alert was issued early on Tuesday, June 7.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives located D’Angelo’s body after she died from undisclosed causes.

They noted that there are no signs of foul play, though the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.