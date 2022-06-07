Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Return to your home site

Menu

Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Missing 50-Year-Old Missing Woman In Calvert County Found Dead: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Denise Diane D’Angelo
Denise Diane D’Angelo Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

The 50-year-old woman who was reported missing in Maryland has been found dead, authorities announced.

Denise Diane D’Angelo was reported missing in the Chesapeake Bay area in Calvert County. An alert was issued early on Tuesday, June 7.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives located D’Angelo’s body after she died from undisclosed causes.

They noted that there are no signs of foul play, though the investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.