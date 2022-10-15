Calvert County Sheriff's Office Says Speed, Alcohol Contributing Factors In Fatal Dunkrik Crash

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in a fatal Maryland crash that took the life of a woman early on Saturday morning, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

Huntingtown resident Kerri Ann Balser, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Dunkirk, investigators say.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk on Saturday morning, where they found a blue Toyota Camry off the southbound roadway that had struck a light pole.

Investigators said that Balser was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle, Christina Marie Hall, 38 of Huntingtown, was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that speed and alcohol were allegedly contributors in the crash, according to the sheriff. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events that led up to it has been asked to contact Deputy First Class J.M. Hardest at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team by calling (410) 535-2800 or emailing Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountyMD.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.