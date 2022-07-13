Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Calvert County On Drug Distribution Charges

Zak Failla
Chester Termain
Chester Termain Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by law enforcement investigators in Maryland as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect who was allegedly involved in distributing drugs through the region.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released new mugshots of 43-year-old Chester Termain Jones, who was apprehended in May 2018 on multiple drug distribution charges following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Specifically, Jones is wanted for a Controlled Dangerous Substances charge for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

No other information regarding Jones was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Jones or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137, Deputy First Class J. Murphy at (410) 474-4412, or Deputy First Class Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603.

