Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Calvert County For Assault, Other Charges

Zak Failla
Harold Christopher Garner
Harold Christopher Garner Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Seen him?

Investigators with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a suspect who has been wanted on multiple charges for several years.

Harold Christopher Garner, 30, is wanted in Calvert County following his arrest for first-degree assault, and violation of a protective order, officials announced.

He has been wanted since at least 2020 and has also faced criminal charges in other parts of Maryland.

Anyone with information regarding Garner or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foot at (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy at (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603.

