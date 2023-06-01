Park Outside: Thousands Of Jaguar Electric Vehicles Being Recalled Due To Fire Risk

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that more than 6,000 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles produced between 2019 and 2023 are subject to the recall, while advising owners to park outdoors as a precaution.

It is the latest recall of an electric vehicle due to batteries that could go up in flames across multiple automakers, joining similar incidents involving vehicles from General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Volkswagen.

There have been eight reports of vehicles fires in the US since 2019, according to Jaguar officials.

In an email, Jaguar instructed owners of the impacted vehicles to park away from structures until repairs have been finalized, and to charge outdoors whenever possible.

According to the NHTSA, “the battery energy control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air update.” Modules will also be replaced, when necessary, all for free.

