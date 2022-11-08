Sexual Abuser Sentenced For Raping Stepdaughter In Calvert County: State's Attorney

A 37-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison and must register as a sex offender for life in Maryland for sexually abusing a family member in Calvert County, the state's attorney announced.

Lusby resident Ryan Christopher Carpenter has been sentenced to 14 years in prison following his conviction of second-degree rape involving his stepdaughter.

In November 2021, Carpenter’s victim came forward to her school guidance counselor that she had been sexually abused by her stepfather, prosecutors said.

The subsequent investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office determined that Carpenter had been inappropriately touching the child over an extended period of time, and he was arrested.

Upon release, Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court said that Carpenter will be on five years of supervised probation and required to register as a sex offender for life.

“Because rape is a crime of violence under Maryland law, Carpenter will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole,” officials noted. “On average, though, violent offenders serve about 75 percent of their active sentences.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.