'Remorseless' Attempted Murderer Sentenced To Prison Time In Calvert County.

Citing “predatory behavior,” a judge sentenced a Pennsylvania man to more than a decade behind bars in Maryland for attempting to run down his victim in May last year, authorities announced.

Pennsylvania resident Jeffrey Scott Osborne, 50, of Kemblesville, has been sentenced to 30 years, with all but 13 years suspended for attempted second-degree murder, Judge Mark Chandlee ordered.

In addition to his prison term, Osborne was ordered to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release, which cannot happen until he has served at least half his sentence, Chandlee said.

In asking for a sentence above the normal guidelines in Maryland, prosecutors cited Osborne’s “predatory behavior” on May 1, 2021, in attempting to run over his 23-year-old victim with his vehicle.

Prosecutors also noted that “Osborne had shown little, if any, remorse for his actions.”

