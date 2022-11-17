Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced.

Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.

In July, investigators executed a search warrant at Gross’ Maryland home, at which point Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement officers recovered 302 counterfeit oxycodone pills that had been manufactured using 36.5 grams of fentanyl.

Prosecutors noted that in Maryland, possession of more than five grams of fentanyl is considered “a large volume,” under the state’s law.

"In 2020, I issued a written policy requiring my attorneys to aggressively prosecute drug dealers and to seek incarceration upon conviction,” Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey said. “This policy has been consistently adhered to. There are no sweetheart deals for drug dealers in Calvert County.”

