FlyntStrong: Sheriff Struck During Shootout In Calvert County In Good Spirits After Surgery

The community is rallying around a sheriff's deputy in Maryland who has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery after being shot during a police pursuit, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.

Master Deputy James Flynt, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is in recovery days after being shot by Greenbelt resident Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, who is now facing multiple attempted murder charges, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox said that Flynt is "making great progress," after undergoing his second surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with another scheduled for early next week as he continues to rehab from his injuries.

Flynt is now alert, according to Cox, and has been able to use his phone to communicate with friends and family.

"He still has a long way to go in his recovery and will remain in the hospital for some time," Cox said. "However, his progress thus far has been nothing short of amazing."

A GoFundMe campaign supporting Flynt and his family has also been created, which raised approximately $18,000 in approximately 24 hours since its creation.

"Based on Calvert County Government's Policy, Flynt will be placed on Injured Worker's Pay," organizers of the fundraiser posted. "This pay is less than the rate that Flynt currently receives, (and) when (he) is released from the hospital, there will be extensive expenses incurred as part of his recovery.

"Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police is working with the Flynt family to ensure that all donations received will go directly to bridge the pay gap and assist in recovery expenses."

The incident that led to Flynt's shooting began at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, when sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, during which the suspect - later identified as Turner - sped away southbound on Route 4.

During the subsequent police pursuit, it is alleged that Turner began firing gunshots at deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. Turner proceeded to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies were able to end the chase after utilizing a “pit maneuver” to stop him.

Turner then took off on foot, firing additional shots, at least one of which struck Flynt. Turner then proceeded to run to a nearby development, where he was ultimately apprehended after suffering a gunshot wound of his own.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

“It is this seamless teamwork between the police, dispatchers, and medical personnel on the scene that allowed for getting the proper resources,” Cox said. "But more importantly, those actions allowed for Deputy Flynt to get to CalvertHealth in the most efficient manner possible.

“Once there, they did amazing work to get him stabilized and on a flight to Medstar. These actions greatly contributed to saving his life.”

Turner was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Attempted second-degree murder;

Second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

“The deputy that was injured literally put his life on the line,” Cox added. "He did not go to work yesterday knowing his life would be changed forever. But, as he has done every day of his career, he suited up knowing it was a possibility.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe on behalf of Flynt and his family can do so here.

