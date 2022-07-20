Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice
News

Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Prince Frederick: Report

Zak Failla
The bicyclist was reportedly struck on Armory Road in Prince Frederick.
A 60-year-old bicyclist reportedly suffered serious injuries in Calvert County after being struck by a vehicle head-on, according to an unconfirmed report.

The bicyclist was reportedly riding on Armory Road in Prince Frederick on Wednesday, July 20, when he was hit by the driver, leaving him with potentially critical injuries, the report states.

Initially, the injured man was reportedly walking and talking after the crash, but his condition “rapidly declined,” as of approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

