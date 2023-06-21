Naked Woman's Wild Night In Lusby Ends With Trespassing In Prison Clothes: Sheriff

Lusby resident Shelley Marie Dodson, 51, put sheriff’s deputies through the paces earlier this month, when she started her morning in handcuffs, and then was released and locked up while still donning her jail clothes later that afternoon, according to information released by officials on Wednesday, June 21.

Dodson’s fateful day began shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, June 16, when the agency was alerted about a reported naked woman throwing objects at employees at a business in the 11500 block of HG Trueman Road in Lusby after she attempted to steal cigarettes.

Officials say that upon arrival, a deputy spotted Dodson, only wearing socks, walking toward his vehicle.

It was later determined that Dodson was naked inside her victim’s vehicle when she became irate and walked into a nearby shop, at which point she began throwing knives, large metal tools, and bags of oil, causing hundreds of dollars in damages to nearby vehicles.

She was arrested without further incident and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with;

Burglary;

Two counts of assault;

Rogue and vagabond;

Attempted theft of less than $100;

Two counts of incident exposure;

Disorderly conduct;

Malicious destruction of property under $1,000;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

Dodson's day was just getting started.

That afternoon, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on June 16, a sheriff’s deputy pumping gas near the Calvert County Highway Maintenance Storage Lot on Stafford Road in Prince Frederick noticed a woman wearing “jail clothing” climbing on the equipment after she crossed through a sign stating “No Trespassing, Staff Only.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Dodson was caught climbing in the salt dome and then onto equipment stored outside the door before she was ultimately apprehended and taken back to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with trespassing on posted property.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.