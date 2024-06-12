Maryland State Police Trooper Injured By Driver During Pursuit In Calvert County, Sheriff Says

Shadeed Gregory Graham, 23 of Capitol Heights, Malik Demencio Lewis, 27 of Hagerstown, and Jordan Green, 27 of Bowie are all facing a host of charges after striking the trooper while attempting to avoid stop sticks during the chase, officials say.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, deputies from the Calvert County Sherif's Office were called to Harris Teeter on Ward Road in Dunkirk to investigate a reported theft in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a white Nissan Altima fleeing the scene with stolen items, leading to a pursuit that began on Route 4 near Lower Marlboro Road.

During the pursuit, the suspect Nissan was observed speeding in the area of Harvey Road in Huntingtown, where they attempted to ram a detective's police vehicle before continuing on.

Near the intersection of Harvey Road and MacArthur Drive, two state police troopers were attempting to deploy the stop sticks, which the Nissan swerved in an attempt to avoid running them over, instead, striking one of the troopers.

The injured trooper was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was evaluated, treated, and since released.

Graham, Lewis, and Green were apprehended after striking the trooper and charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Multiple counts of first-degree assault;

Second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer;

Theft of between $1,500 and $25,000.

