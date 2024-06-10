Owings resident Michael Frank Brooks has been identified by investigators as the man killed last week by a woman driving a Toyota Rav4 in Chesapeake Beach.

Investigators say that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, deputies were called to the area of Maryland Route 260 near Paris Pines Court, where there was a reported pedestrian strike, prompting a lengthy investigation.

According to officials, 30-year-old Chesapeake Beach resident Marilyn Shane Maloy was driving east on the highway when her Toyota struck Brooks, who "at the time (he) was struck, was wearing all dark clothing and was walking in the travel portion of the roadway."

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Maloy was evaluated for minor injuries and released.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

