Flood Of Complaints Pour In Over Unexpectedly High Water Bills In Maryland: Report

The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.

Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 that led to exorbitant water bills for some homeowners who were hit with four- or five-figure fees.

According to the report, residents were being charged connection fees based on water usage, but the audit happened during the COVID-19 pandemic while families were working and operating from home.

Calvert County commissioners will reportedly consider remedies at their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The complete NBC Washington report can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.