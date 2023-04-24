Gunman Convicted Of Killing Man Looking For Love At Ex's Calvert County Home

Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 23, of Suitland, has been convicted by a jury after a weeklong trial for the voluntary manslaughter of 20-year-old Glenn Dale resident Tyree Richardson in Dunkirk last summer, Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced on Monday, April 24.

In the early hours of June 13, 2022, officials said that Richardson sought to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend at her Lyons Creek Road home, though things did not go as he may have hoped.

When he entered his ex’s bedroom, Harvey said that Richardson was met by a hail of gunfire from Yancey, who took 16 shots and fled the area, prompting a massive manhunt that led to his apprehension 24 hours later in a wooded area in Dunkirk.

Yancey was convicted by the jury of:

Voluntary manslaughter;

Two weapons violations;

Four counts of reckless endangerment;

Destruction of evidence.

He was also acquitted on a murder charge.

“This was a well-tried case. In addition to witness testimony, the State presented over 300 pieces of physical evidence for the jury’s consideration,” Harvey stated. “I am pleased that we were able to bring justice to the family of the victim.”

When he is sentenced in July, Yancey will face up to 40 years in prison.

