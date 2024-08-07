Fugitive From DC Wanted In Prince George's Caught In Calvert County, Sheriff Says

On Aug. 6, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant/Fugitive Unit arrested Dimitri Carswell, who had been wanted on multiple charges in Maryland.

According to investigators, Carswell was wanted in connection with two armed robberies, two armed carjackings, and other related offenses.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office was tipped off that Carswell was likely in Calvert County, and he was tracked down at a Prince Frederick home shortly before 11 a.m.. where deputies took him into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Carswell was transported back to Prince George's County, where he will face the outstanding warrants.

"The safety of our community is our top priority," Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox stated. "This arrest is a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in bringing wanted individuals to justice.”

