Fourth Of July Blaze Destroys Calvert County Barn, Does $225K In Damage: Maryland Fire Marshal

First responders were called shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday night to a home on Walton Road, when a passerby reported flames showing from a sheet metal barn in the area.

Crews were met by a large fire inside a barn located on the property, which was quickly knocked down by dozens of firefighters from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, though not before the blaze caused an estimated $225,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.