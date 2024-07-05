A Few Clouds 90°

Fourth Of July Blaze Destroys Calvert County Barn, Does $225K In Damage: Maryland Fire Marshal

An overnight fire in Calvert County put a damper on Fourth of July celebrations for a homeowner in Huntingtown.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal/Huntingtown Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
First responders were called shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday night to a home on Walton Road, when a passerby reported flames showing from a sheet metal barn in the area.

Crews were met by a large fire inside a barn located on the property, which was quickly knocked down by dozens of firefighters from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, though not before the blaze caused an estimated $225,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

