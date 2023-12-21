Dismissal Delayed At Calvert County Schools Due To Suspicious Camo-Wearing Suspects: Sheriff

Shortly after noon on Thursday, deputies were called to the school after an employee reported that two unknown suspects dressed in camouflage were walking in the woods behind the building, possibly carrying shotguns.

Deputies rushed to the school to investigate, while the building was placed in a "hold status."

During the subsequent investigation it was determined that there was no clear and present danger to anyone, and the sheriff's office gave the "all-clear" to begin dismissal behind schedule.

According to school officials, the delays may impact other schools that use the same buses and some students arrived late to their bus stops on Thursday afternoon.

