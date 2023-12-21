Overcast 47°

SHARE

Dismissal Delayed At Calvert County Schools Due To Suspicious Camo-Wearing Suspects: Sheriff

Some students and staff at Patuxent High School in Lusby got a scare on Thursday afternoon when members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were called in to investigate possibly suspicious armed suspects.

The employee reportedly spotted the suspicious suspects in the woods behind&nbsp;Patuxent High School

The employee reportedly spotted the suspicious suspects in the woods behind Patuxent High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after noon on Thursday, deputies were called to the school after an employee reported that two unknown suspects dressed in camouflage were walking in the woods behind the building, possibly carrying shotguns.

Deputies rushed to the school to investigate, while the building was placed in a "hold status." 

During the subsequent investigation it was determined that there was no clear and present danger to anyone, and the sheriff's office gave the "all-clear" to begin dismissal behind schedule.

According to school officials, the delays may impact other schools that use the same buses and some students arrived late to their bus stops on Thursday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE