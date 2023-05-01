Botched Bank Robbery, Police Pursuit Ends With Several Injuries In Calvert County

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were tipped off to an alleged armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank location on Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk.

According to investigators, a man approached a bank teller and slipped over a note demanding cash while displaying a handgun.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money in a brown Kia with no front tag that sped away southbound on Route 4, witnesses advised detectives from the agency’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Investigators were able to track down a vehicle matching the description near the intersection of Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, though the driver ignored detectives’ attempt to conduct a traffic stop and sped away through a red light, causing several crashes.

The pursuit then took detectives onto Route 2 near the area of Route 260 in Owings, when the fleeing suspect crashed into an innocent civilian’s vehicle, leaving both disabled and ending the pursuit.

Two people in the suspect vehicle were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and two were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for their roles in the botched bank robbery.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle had to be airlifted to an area trauma center with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition late on Monday afternoon.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Wayne Wells at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 ext. 2595 or emailing Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

