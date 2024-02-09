Mostly Cloudy 52°

Botched Bank Robber From DC Gets Prison Time For Taking Police On Pursuit In Dunkirk

A District man will spend decades behind bars for his role in a botched attempted bank heist in Calvert County and subsequent police pursuit, the state's attorney's office announced.

Jemel Anthony Brown

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
(Clockwise from top right) Cedric Fonta Moore, Silas Moliek Moore, Donise Sarah Blacknell, Jamel Anthony Brown targeted the M&amp;T Bank location at 10090 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Jemel Anthony Brown, 32, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison to be served at the Department of Corrections for his role in the robbery at M&T Bank in Dunkirk last May.

Those arrested at the time: 

  • Brown;
  • Silas Moliek Moore, 37;
  • Cedric Fondta Moore, 39;
  • Donise Sarah Blacknell, 26. 

All three other suspects previously sentenced for the robbery. All four were from Washington, DC.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, members of the sheriff's office were tipped off to an alleged armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank location on Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk.

According to investigators, one of the men approached a bank teller and slipped over a note demanding cash while displaying a handgun.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money in a brown Kia with no front tag that sped away southbound on Route 4, witnesses advised detectives from the agency’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Investigators were able to track down a vehicle matching the description near the intersection of Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, though the driver ignored detectives’ attempt to conduct a traffic stop and sped away through a red light, causing several crashes.

The pursuit then took detectives onto Route 2 near the area of Route 260 in Owings, when the fleeing suspect crashed into an innocent civilian’s vehicle, leaving both disabled and ending the pursuit.

Two people in the suspect vehicle were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and two were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for their roles in the botched bank robbery.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was airlifted to an area trauma center in critical condition, but he has since been released and is home recovering on Tuesday, May 2.

