Bank Robbers Busted After Botched Attempt, Police Pursuit In Dunkirk: Calvert County Sheriff

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office announced that four would-be robbers, all from Washington, DC, have been taken into custody following the incident at M&T Bank in Dunkirk on Monday, May 1.

Those charged:

Cedric Fonta Moore, 39;

Silas Moliek Moore, 37;

Jamel Anthony Brown, 31;

Donise Sarah Blacknell, 26.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, members of the sheriff's office were tipped off to an alleged armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank location on Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk.

According to investigators, one of the men approached a bank teller and slipped over a note demanding cash while displaying a handgun.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money in a brown Kia with no front tag that sped away southbound on Route 4, witnesses advised detectives from the agency’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Investigators were able to track down a vehicle matching the description near the intersection of Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, though the driver ignored detectives’ attempt to conduct a traffic stop and sped away through a red light, causing several crashes.

The pursuit then took detectives onto Route 2 near the area of Route 260 in Owings, when the fleeing suspect crashed into an innocent civilian’s vehicle, leaving both disabled and ending the pursuit.

Two people in the suspect vehicle were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and two were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for their roles in the botched bank robbery.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was airlifted to an area trauma center in critical condition, but he has since been released and is home recovering on Tuesday, May 2.

All four suspects have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony. Officials say that additional charges are also pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.