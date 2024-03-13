Bald Eagle Rescued After Getting Stuck To Grill Of SUV In Southern Maryland

Over the weekend, the county's Animal Control Office got a peculiar call when a driver unexpectedly picked up a new hood ornament not far from the nation's capital.

Officials say that a driver on Route 4 accidentally struck the majestic bird, and when they stopped, they found the eagle still alive, panicked, and trapped in the grill of the SUV.

It took a team of Animal Control officers and members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office to free the symbolic eagle, which was evaluated, found to be relatively unscathed, and released back into the wild.

