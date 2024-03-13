Mostly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

Bald Eagle Rescued After Getting Stuck To Grill Of SUV In Southern Maryland

A bald eagle found itself in a precarious position and required rescue after riding shotgun on the grill of a vehicle traveling through Calvert County.

The eagle found itself in a tough spot.

The eagle found itself in a tough spot.

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Government
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Over the weekend, the county's Animal Control Office got a peculiar call when a driver unexpectedly picked up a new hood ornament not far from the nation's capital.

Officials say that a driver on Route 4 accidentally struck the majestic bird, and when they stopped, they found the eagle still alive, panicked, and trapped in the grill of the SUV. 

It took a team of Animal Control officers and members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office to free the symbolic eagle, which was evaluated, found to be relatively unscathed, and released back into the wild.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE