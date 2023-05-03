Animal Abuser Admits To Breeding, Training Pit Bulls For Dogfighting In Calvert County: Sheriff

Huntingtown resident Edward Stanley Williams, 54, pleaded guilty to four counts of felony animal cruelty related to dogfighting, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 3.

A multi-faceted investigation into alleged animal cruelty led to several disturbing discoveries on Williams’ Huntingtown property, where he maintained a dozen American Pit Bull terriers, several of which had injuries and scarring consistent with dogfighting.

Evidence of dogfighting was also unearthed during the investigation, including weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks, and assorted medications.

Photos, videos, and documents depicting dogfighting activities were also recovered.

The joint investigation involved:

Calvert County Animal Control;

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office;

The Humane Society;

State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams was also charged with and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, July 7.

