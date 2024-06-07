A Few Clouds 87°

100-Year-Old Barn Destroyed By Blaze In Calvert County: Fire Marshal

A barn believed to be 100 years old was destroyed overnight by a blaze in Calvert County, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

The Calvert County fire.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Shortly before midnight on June 6, crews from the Huntingtown Fire Department and nearby agencies were called to the 7100 block of Wayside Drive in Sunderland, when the owners found the fire "when it was well advanced throughout the structure," officials say.

It took a team of more than 50 firefighters an estimated 50 minutes to get the flames under control, though the century-old barn was destroyed and approximately $100,000 in damage was caused.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and is under investigation.

