100-Year-Old Barn Destroyed By Blaze In Calvert County: Fire Marshal

Shortly before midnight on June 6, crews from the Huntingtown Fire Department and nearby agencies were called to the 7100 block of Wayside Drive in Sunderland, when the owners found the fire "when it was well advanced throughout the structure," officials say.

It took a team of more than 50 firefighters an estimated 50 minutes to get the flames under control, though the century-old barn was destroyed and approximately $100,000 in damage was caused.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and is under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.