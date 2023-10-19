Zeroes Make Beloved Baltimore Family Man A Hero With $50K Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Win

Overlea resident Paul Armbrester, Jr. credits divine intervention after he woke up recently with "triple zeroes" on his mind, unexpectedly leading to a $50,000 prize that easily marks his biggest win to date.

The retired grocery store manager explained that after waking up with his premonition, he headed to Jack's Fine Food in Baltimore to purchase a few "0-0-0" "Pick 3" tickets, though as he was leaving, his eyes were suddenly drawn to the store's scratch-off display.

"It was the '$50,000 Cash' game that I was seeing, but it was really just those three zeroes that caught my eye," he said.

After scratching the $20 game inside the store, the 69-year-old veteran Lottery player went to the prize-check scanner, and sure enough, the screen flashed a win that was punctuated with three of those zeroes.

According to the Lottery winner, "the blessings he has received in his life have allowed him to be there for his family, to be always available to help with anything they might need," and the $50,000 windfall will allow him to keep doing that.

