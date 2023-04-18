Youth Coach Killing: Final Suspect Convicted In Baltimore

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced on Tuesday, April 18, that Khalil Madden may spend decades in prison for his alleged role in the attempted robbery and killing of Jordan Taylor in 2019.

“Today concluded the long fight to deliver justice for Jordan Taylor, a beloved and respected youth sports director, and his family,” Bates said. My thoughts are with Ms. Taylor as she continues to grieve the loss of her wonderful husband. His absence in the community continues to be felt.”

In November 2019 Baltimore Police officers were called to investigate a shooting int he 4800 block of Clifton Avenue, where they found Taylor, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was rushed to an area hospital and later died from his injuries, though his death likely could have been avoided, according to prosecutors.

On the night of Taylor’s shooting, Madden, Aaron Butler, and two others shot through the door of Taylor’s home while he and his wife were home. He was struck several times by the pair when he attempted to prevent the intruders from breaking in.

Taylor’s wife called 911 while the intruders were still in the home rummaging for a safe they never found, possibly because they had targeted the wrong home. They fled before police arrived, though they were quickly identified as suspects.

"Jordan was a gentle soul and a hero to the many, many kids who he coached, mentored, guided and helped. His ten year career at the Y has been filled with the kind of success that ultimately matters most in life – building enriching relationships with so many and being a quiet source of inspiration, leadership and encouragement, particularly to young people," officials at the Catonsville Y penned in a heartfelt letter after his death.

"When he passed away from his injuries a day later, the world and this city got a good bit harsher with Jordan’s absence."

Madden was found guilty by a jury of two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

Last week, Butler pleaded guilty to:

First-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Attempted armed robbery;

Conspiracy to commit burglary.

He will face life with all but 35 years suspended when he is sentenced later this year.

“Jordan Taylor cared about the youth of Baltimore and making this city a better place to live,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby said. “He died trying to protect his family from people who have zero regard for human life. They targeted his home by mistake, but the viciousness of the attack was no mistake

