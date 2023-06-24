Young Father Found Dead Inside Baltimore Home

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department forced their way into a home in the 3700 block of Rosedale Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, June 19, to conduct a welfare check, where they found the body of 26-year-old Alvaro Santana.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, the community has been rallying around the family, with thousands of dollars raised in just a few days as they look to raise money for funeral expenses.

"(This) leaves us with great pain," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for the family posted. "We (ask for) your generosity to be able to raise funds for the funeral expenses that at the moment, unfortunately, we do not have.

"I thank you infinitely for your help (which) at the moment is really necessary for us."

Those interested in donating to the Santana family can do so here.

