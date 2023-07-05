Workplace Accident Kills CSX Employee Weeks Before Wife's Due Date In MD

Derek Scott Little, a CSX conductor trainee, will never get to meet his newborn son after the 28-year-old was killed on the job just months after he was hired to the position.

His wife Kaytee was two weeks away from giving birth to the family's second child.

The fatal incident, which remains under investigation by multiple agencies, was reported to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Baltimore City Fire departments late on Monday, June 26.

Following his death, friends and family of Little have been rallying around his expecting mother, with more than $11,000 raised in just several days through a fundraiser arranged on their behalf.

Little leaves behind his wife, and son, Logan Matthew Little.

“Sadly, Derek, at just 28, was taken from his family way too soon and before he could welcome his son into the world,” organizers of the fundraiser for the family wrote. “Derek was a wonderful man who never missed a moment to make you laugh.

“He was that light in the room and would do anything for anyone.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.