Woman Killed After Being Thrown From Off-Road Dirt Bike In Dundalk: Police

Jessica Schuman, 33, has been identified by police as the driver of a 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110R who was killed on Saturday night in Dundalk.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, Schuman was riding east on Holabird Avenue when she struck a Hyundai Elantra while both were in the intersection of Merritt Boulevard.

Schuman was ejected from her bike in the crash.

She was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries, the Baltimore County Police Department confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

