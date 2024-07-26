Woman Accused Of Abducting 1-Year-Old Toddler Who Was Found Unharmed In Baltimore (Updated)

Derrick Caraballero, 1, was reported missing at around 6:30 p.m. on July 25 in the 300 block of South Norris Street, investigators say, though he was safely found unharmed and returned to his parents.

Witnesses were able to identify the woman's vehicle as a gray Volkswagen Passat, which was later located in the 8300 block of Steamwood Drive in Pikeville.

Officers were able to safely bring the toddler out of the home and a woman - whose ID has not been released by the police - was arrested, authorities announced on Friday, July 26.

The woman was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where she was charged with abduction, kidnapping, and additional offenses tied to the incident.

