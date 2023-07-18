Winning $500K Powerball Double Play Ticket Sold At Catonsville Liquor Store

There was a winning "Double Play" ticket sold for Monday's drawing at Westway Liquors on Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville, Lottery officials announced.

For the drawing on Monday, July 17, the winning numbers were: 09-37-38-62-62 with a Powerball of 23.

"Double Play" is a second drawing that takes place about 30 minutes after the Powerball drawing, according to Maryland Lottery. Players can add "Double Play" to their tickets for an additional $1.

Adding the Double Play option will allow players to receive one set of numbers for both the regular draw and the Double Play draw with a top prize of $10 million.

No top-tier winning Powerball ticket was sold for Monday's drawing as the jackpot rises to the $1 billion mark, representing the third-largest prize in the game's history. It holds an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

There have been three Powerball jackpot wins in Maryland:

$731.1 million in January 2021 in Lonaconing;

$128.8 million in December 2011 in Elkton;

$108.8 million in September 2011 in Abingdon.

