White Marsh Residents Instructed To Stay Inside During Standoff: County Police (Developing)

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 8900 block of King Henry Circle at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, where there was a reported standoff in the area.

“Residents who live in this area are being asked to stay indoors and avoid the area as (officers) work to peacefully resolve this incident.”

No information about the nature of the barricade has been released by the police.

